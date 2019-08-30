College news
Graduations
Andrew Bainbridge, of Mohnton, received a Bachelor of Science degree on May 11, 2019, from Moravian College, Bethlehem.
Area students were among those who graduated May 20, 2019, from Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Atglen — Casey Urban, Bachelor of Science in integrated natural sciences/engineering with highest honors.
Christiana — Brielle Kirk, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.
Denver — Sydney Yang, Bachelor of Science in bioengineering, with honors.
Lancaster — James Bausano, Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering; John Clark, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with high honors; Sean Cranney, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Yannick Gbadouwey, Bachelor of Science in earth and environmental science; Cortlandt Schuyler, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and Bachelor of Science in integrated social science/engineering.
Marietta — Dominick Falcon, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, with highest honors.
Mohnton — Christopher Leinbach, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering with high honors.
Dean’s list
Kyleigh J. Disilvestro, of Honey Brook, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York.
Area Lebanon Valley College students were among those named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s winter/spring 2019 academic honor roll. They are listed with their hometowns and team.
Columbia — Alyssa Diffenderfer, women’s track and field team.
Elizabethtown — Morgan Bamberger, women’s basketball team; Reed Morris, men’s tennis team; Kaitlyn Welch, women’s swimming team.
Honey Brook — Alexa Bash, women’s lacrosse team.
Lancaster — Jeffrey Campagna, men’s track and field team; Morgan Ernst, women’s lacrosse team; Kurt Harnish, men’s swimming team; David To, men’s tennis team; Emily Wilczek, women’s tennis team; Sarah Wolfe, women’s swimming team.
Lititz — Evan Crawford, men’s lacrosse team; Joshua Croyle, men’s lacrosse team; Cameron Epple, men’s lacrosse team; Nathan Owsinski, men’s lacrosse team; John Wendling, men’s ice hockey team.
Manheim — Anna Burkhart, women’s track and field team; Bryce Eberly, baseball team; Trevor Hosler, men’s golf team; Blake Martin, men’s tennis team.
Millersville — Allison Hege, women’s lacrosse team.
Mohnton — Justin Schuetz, men’s tennis team.
Mount Joy — Mackenzie Lausch, women’s track and field team; Erika Schell, women’s swimming team.
New Providence — Kyle Munro, men’s track and field team.
Stevens — Mason Klaus, men’s lacrosse team
Washington Boro — Emily Mackey, women’s lacrosse team.
Willow Street — Robin Feaster, softball team; Maxwell Warmingham, men’s lacrosse team;
