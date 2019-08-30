College news
Graduations
Maria Faiola recently graduated magna cum laude from the University of Delaware with an honors Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. She also was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force.
During college, in addition to her Air Force ROTC commitments, Faiola participated in multiple leadership roles, including alternative spring breaks and Lutheran campus ministry.
A 2015 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, she is the daughter of Anthony and Carol Faiola, of Elizabethtown.
Julia Baumgardner recently graduated cum laude from Penn State University with master’s and bachelor’s degrees in accounting and a minor in international business.
A 2014 graduate of Hempfield High School, she is the daughter of Catherine and Bradley Baumgardner, of Lancaster.
Rose Rodriguez, of Columbia, received a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Iowa State University in May 2019.
Dean’s list
Cole Snavely was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Marywood University, where he is majoring in architecture.
A 2017 graduate of Warwick High School, he is the son of Dean and Susan Snavely, of Lititz.
Honors
Matthew J. Dougherty has been awarded The John O. Hanna Scholarship, which assists children of employees of Northwest Bank and its affiliates in furthering their education.
Dougherty, who is majoring in economics at Bloomsburg University, will receive $2,000 for the 2019-20 school year.
An outside selection committee not affiliated with Northwest awarded the scholarship based on grades, financial need, student essays and letters of recommendation.
A Conestoga Valley High School graduate, he is the son of Ed Dougherty, of Lancaster, and the late Teri Dougherty.
Mikaila Guest, of Lititz, was given the Excellence in Entrepreneurship Award at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, New York, where she is studying in the entrepreneurship academic program.
