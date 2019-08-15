College news
Graduations
Katie Hammaker, of Ephrata, graduated with honors from Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in education.
Matthew Joseph Sutjak, of East Petersburg, received a Master of Liberal Studies in global management from Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas, in spring 2019.
Karl Moritz, of Columbia, received a Bachelor of Science in technology: restoration technology from McPherson College, McPherson, Kansas, in May 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated from Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, in spring 2019.
They are Dominic J. Digiacomo, of Morgantown, who graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in financial management; and Aarika Rose Ferko, of Robesonia, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in biological sciences.
Area students were among those who graduated from the University of Scranton in May 2019. Graduates receiving degrees at the ceremony include those who completed their program requirements in August and December of 2018, as well as January and May of 2019. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Denver — Derek S. Fox, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry.
Lancaster — Aimee X. Miller, Master of Science in health administration; Matthew Ralph Zimmerman, Master of Science in business administration - operations management.
Leola — Kari S. Koval, Master of Science in clinical chemistry.
Lititz — Meg A. Barr, Bachelor of Science in exercise science.
Morgantown — Emilie G. Tronoski, Bachelor of Science in secondary education - citizenship and history.
Strasburg — Eva G. Strawser, Master of Science in educational administration.
Dean’s list
Madeline Claus, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at DePauw University, Greencastle, Indiana.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Moore College of Art & Design, Philadelphia.
Virginia M. Pollock, of Strasburg, majored in curatorial studies.
Shannon M. Ferrari, of Willow Street, is majoring in curatorial studies.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Alfred University, Alfred, New York.
They are Sara E. Johnson, of Lancaster; and Clare Mattilio, of Willow Street.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
They are Noah Davis, of Washington Boro; Joanna Niesley, of Marietta; and Benjamin Sheard, of Elizabethtown.
