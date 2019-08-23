College news
Dean’s list
Nathaniel Merrill, of Lititz, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Bradley University, Peoria, Illinois.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Salisbury University, Salisbury, Maryland.
They are Julie Broomell, of Lancaster; Sydney Duplissey, of Millersville; Abigail Heidelbaugh, of Quarryville; and Megan Hensel, of Elizabethtown.
Honors
Daniel James Smith, of Lancaster, was awarded The Edith Farr Ridington Writing Award on May 25, 2019, at McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland, where he graduated summa cum laude as a triple major in accounting economics, business administration and German, and was a College Scholar with departmental honors in World Languages (German).
The Edith Farr Ridington Writing Award is given to the graduating senior who writes the best paper, for his honors paper written entirely in German titled “Kann Poesie Diktatoren hervorsagen?,” which translates as “Can Poetry Predict Dictators?” Smith investigated the life of German expressionist poet Gottfried Benn and analyzed his poetry, speeches and essays in relation to populism of the Nazi Party and the Alternative for Germany.
An active member of the McDaniel Honors Program, Smith was named a finalist for the Portz Award for an outstanding honors student at a four-year college in Maryland. He was president of the German Club and studied abroad in Heidelberg, Germany, as a Global Fellow. He also was involved with the Ultimate Frisbee club and participated in the Model European Union. He worked as an admissions ambassador and served as both a senator and executive board member of the Student Government Association.
Additionally, he is a member of honor societies, including the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society, as well as Alpha Lambda Delta (first year), Omicron Delta Epsilon (economics), Phi Sigma Iota (foreign languages) and Pi Gamma Mu (social science). As a sophomore, he received the Outstanding Achievement in Accounting Award from the Maryland Association of CPAs and, as a freshman, he earned The Duke of Edinburgh’s bronze award for his achievement in community service, physical fitness, special skills and adventurous journey.
He also received The Frank and Margaret Malone Award for Excellence in Foreign Language on May 24, 2019.
After graduation, he took a full-time job with JP Morgan Chase & Co. in Newark, Delaware, where he interned in the Global Finance and Business Management Program under the Corporate and Investment Banking division.
