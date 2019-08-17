College news
Graduations
Abigail R. Schreder, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in psychology and sociology from St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York, on May 19, 2019.
Linden Taylor, of Elizabethtown, graduated cum laude from the College of Wooster, Wooster, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Arts in biology on May 13, 2019.
Dean’s list
Gabrielle Murphy, of Oxford, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Olivet Nazarene University, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
Nancy Le, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s campus in Port Orange, Florida.
Honors
Gabrielle Claus, of Lancaster, recently received the Irvin Prize in piano performance at Lawrence University, Appleton, Wisconsin.
Michaela Collins, of Conestoga, was inducted into the Sigma Pi Sigma Honor Society for physics this spring at Kutztown University.
Area students were among those who earned awards on May 19, 2019, from Bucknell University, Lewisburg.
Lelinna Hinh, of Denver, earned The Meerwarth Prize for Sociology in Action
Makayla Beatrice Lagerman, of Robesonia, earned The Bucknell Prize in Cell Biology/Biochemistry.
Ryan Nickolaus Martinez, of Marietta, earned The Herbert Goodman Barrows Prize.
Area students were among those who were recognized in May 2019 at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove.
Hayli McClain, of Manheim, received the Outstanding Service in Creative Writing Award. McClain also received departmental honors for undertaking an extra creative project and maintaining a 3.0 general GPA, as well as a 3.5 GPA in creative writing.
A 2015 graduate of Manheim Central, she is the daughter of Linda and Dave McClain.
Haley Miller, of Oxford, received Research Honors in ecology. She is the daughter of Amy Miller and Kris Miller.
Sarah Sandberg, of Willow Street, received the Charles E. Lyle Psi Chi Award and the Sigma Alpha Iota Scholastic College Honor Award.
A 2015 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg, she is the daughter of Jay and Gina Sandberg.
Noah Schairer, of Lititz, received the Accounting Department Award for Academic Excellence.
A 2015 graduate of Manheim Township, he is the son of David and Beth Schairer.
Area students were among those who were recently inducted into Gamma Beta Phi at Central Penn College, Summerdale. They are listed with their hometowns.
Ephrata — Zachary Blankenship.
Lancaster — Stephanie Contreras, Beverly Sloan, Liana Stutts.
Manheim — Zachary Severs.
Mount Joy — Kayla Murren.
Mountville — Angela Whiteford.
