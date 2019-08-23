College news
Graduations
Annarose Phillips, of Lancaster, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in IDS curriculum and instruction at Lasell College, Newton, Massachusetts, in May 2019.
Cameron Kassees, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut, in May 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated from Grove City College on May 18, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Andrew Graber.
Elizabethtown — Jacob Gish, Benjamin Rittenhouse, Daniel Rittenhouse, Elizabeth Schwab.
Reinholds — Matthew Werner.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns.
The following students were named to the dean’s list with high distinction.
Brownstown — Emily Kuhn.
Denver — Katie Carrasco, Kelly Martin.
Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Schwab.
Lititz — Ellen Albers, Darin Mumma, Eleanor Roper, Julia Roper.
Paradise — Ben Stoltzfus.
Pequea — Rachel Wilhelm.
Ronks — Hunter Smucker.
The following students were named to the dean’s list with distinction.
Columbia — Natalie Ciepiela.
East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman.
Elizabethtown — Jacob Gish, Benjamin Rittenhouse, Daniel Rittenhouse.
Ephrata — Caleb McKinney.
Lancaster — Natalie Martin, TJ York.
Landisville — Damon Deck.
Manheim — Ben Shenk.
Mount Joy — Corinne Mummau.
Oxford — Benjamin Millar, Emma Schwarz.
The following students were named to the dean’s list.
Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Franz, Jacob Mast.
Ephrata — Abby Burkholder.
Lancaster — Alexys Palmer.
Narvon — Mariah Denlinger.
Oxford — Melissa Martin, Peter Millar.
Salunga — Rachel Shaffer.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Rachael Blaine, Anne Horting.
Lancaster — Madeline Seavey.
Lititz — Nathan Forbes, Noah Schairer, Annie Wise.
Manheim — Ty Bricker, Hayli McClain.
Maytown — Richard Farmer.
Millersville — Aaron Skelly.
Morgantown — Erin Cuddy.
Mount Joy — Morgan MacVaugh, Stacie Savoca.
Oxford — Haley Miller.
Willow Street — Sarah Sandberg.
