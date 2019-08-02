College news
Graduations
Christian Alexander Schmitt graduated summa cum laude with dual Bachelor of Arts degrees in German and economics from Middlebury College on May 26, 2019.
Schmitt achieved highest departmental honors from the economics department. He was awarded the Christian A. Johnson Prize in Economics, awarded to the student graduating with the highest grade point average in economics. His senior thesis, “Punching the Clock and Hitting the Sack: An IV Approach to the Effect of Sleep on Labor Productivity Using the Russia Longitudinal Monitoring Survey,” earned him the D. K. Smith Economics Prize, given to the student who writes the best senior thesis in the economics department.
Schmitt attained highest departmental honors from the German department. He received Middlebury College’s Parkerian Award, given to one graduating senior for excellence in speaking a language taught at Middlebury. In addition, he was inducted into Delta Phi Alpha, the national collegiate German Honorary Society.
Schmitt was also inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa Society.
He will be attending Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Hamilton, Massachusetts, to pursue a Master of Divinity degree.
A 2015 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Timothy and Tracy Schmitt, of Mountville.
Area students were among those who graduated in June 2019 from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Nathan Cole Hillegas, of Lancaster, Bachelor of Fine Arts in design; Christopher D. Martin, of Ephrata, Doctor of Philosophy in theater; Callan Dale Wendell, of Elizabethtown, Master of Science in education.
Area students were among those who graduated in May 2019 from Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Akron — Madison Fox, Bachelor of Science.
Lancaster — Grant Garvin, Bachelor of Arts; Hannah Hadgu, Bachelor of Science; Tiffany Lam, Bachelor of Science; Marion McKenzie, Bachelor of Science; Elizabeth Miller, Bachelor of Arts; Logan Santiago, Bachelor of mechanical engineering.
Landisville — Cameron Thompson, Bachelor of Science.
Lititz — Madelyn Class, Bachelor of Science.
Manheim — Maranda Moyer, Bachelor of Arts.
Mount Joy — Matthew Yoder, Bachelor of Arts.
Willow Street — Sara Braungard, Bachelor of Arts; Gloria Norcross, Bachelor of Arts.
Dean’s list
Zach Musser, of Lititz, earned honor roll distinction for the spring 2019 semester in the School of Engineering at the University of Kansas.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at University of Rochester, Rochester, New York.
They are Katelynn Gebhart, of Lancaster; and Helena Schreder, of Lancaster.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vermont.
They are Jahna Belz, of Lancaster; Sydney Leichliter, of Millersville; Madison Mathew, of Lancaster; and Talia Welsch, of Lancaster.
Honors
Colin Wolgemuth, of Mount Joy, was recently inducted into the Scholastic Honor Society at Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois.
