College news
Graduations
John Waskowicz recently graduated cum laude from Wake Forest University with a Bachelor of Science in Business and Enterprise Management.
A 2015 graduate of Cocalico High School, he is the son of Bruce and Mary Waskowicz, of Denver.
Area students were among those who graduated from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, Scranton, on May 5, 2019.
Antonio Adiletta, of Lancaster, received a doctor of medicine.
Jaanki Dave, of Lancaster, received a doctor of medicine.
Dean’s list
Jordan Styer, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Shippensburg University, where he is a rising senior majoring in criminal justice with a minor in psychology.
A 2016 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Dean and Nancy Styer, of Lancaster.
Honors
Area students were among those who were awarded scholarships by the Lancaster Osteopathic Health Foundation in the 2019 Nurse Education Scholarship Program.
This year, the foundation is investing $52,700 in the education of local nursing students; this includes $39,500 to 13 new scholarship recipients, and $13,200 to previous recipients who are continuing in a second or third year of their degree program.
Jessica Swarr, of Mountville, attending Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, is an LPN Scholar.
RN Scholars are Dontrenece Gause, of Elizabethtown, attending Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences; Jessica Good, of Paradise, attending HACC Lancaster; and Julius Grow, of Lancaster, attending Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.
BSN Scholars are Lilliana Leyva Blanco, of Lancaster, attending Penn State University - Harrisburg; Anet McPherson, of Lancaster, attending Penn State University - Harrisburg; Nguyen Nguyen, of Conestoga, attending Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences; and Debora Perez, of Lancaster, attending Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences.
MSN Scholars are Terianne Edwards, of Lancaster, attending Millersville University; and Pamela Kinsey, of Lancaster, attending Widener University.
Kendra French, of Lancaster, attending Kent State University, is a Nurse Practitioner Scholar.
Rebecca Cox-Davenport, of Lancaster, attending Millersville University, is an MSN Post-Master Certificate in Family Nurse Practitioner.
Kristen Harker, of Lancaster, attending Frontier Nursing University, is a Post-Master Certificate for Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner.
