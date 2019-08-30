College news
Graduations
Evan Augsburger, of Lancaster, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in agribusiness from Delaware Valley University on May 18, 2019.
Augsburger was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester, in addition to being named to the 2018-19 Spring Academic All-Middle Atlantic Conference Team.
Team captain of the men’s soccer team, Augsburger pursued the dual-athlete role when he joined the men’s tennis program for the spring season. He quickly earned a spot in the rotation and went on to record a perfect 7-0 record in singles matches and also picked up a pair of wins in doubles play. Augsburger helped the squad earn its first conference victory in program history.
Jennifer Jackson, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in American Chemical Society- certified chemistry from Tufts University, Medford-Somerville, Massachusetts on May 19, 2019.
Christine Michele Rickert, of Lancaster, graduated with a Master of Arts from the University of Mississippi on May 11, 2019.
