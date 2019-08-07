College news
Graduations
Joseph Charbel Sakr, of Lancaster, graduated with great distinction from Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, in May 2019.
Sakr was in the honors program and received a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering and physics, with a minor in mathematics.
Area students were among those who graduated from Bucknell University, Lewisburg, on May 19, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Zach Brill, of Elizabethtown, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Lina Hinh, of Denver, Bachelor of Arts in women’s and gender studies; Makayla Lagerman, of Robesonia, Bachelor of Science in cell biology/biochemistry; Ryan Martinez, of Marietta, Bachelor of Science in biology; Fisayo Oluleye, of Lititz, Bachelor of Arts in economics; Mitch Stauffer, of Reinholds, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering; Garrett Strunk, of Denver, Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2109 semester at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
They are Amy Adams, of Conestoga; Breanna Beers, of Lancaster; Rachel Hershey, of Paradise; and Paige Martin, of Denver.
Honors
Olivia Peduzzi, of Lancaster, was recently named a Goldwater scholar at Gettysburg College, where she is majoring in chemistry.
Jenifer Cole, of Lancaster, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Widener University.
Tirzah Montanye, of Mount Joy, was recently inducted into the Pi Sigma Alpha National Political Science Honor Society at Wheaton College.
Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim, received honorable mention in natural sciences for the poster “Patterns of Pathogens Transfer between Honey Bees and Bumble Bees across North Carolina” at the Tenth Annual Elmira College Student Research Conference held May 15, 2019.
Area students were among those who were honored at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia, in spring 2019. They are listed with their hometowns and awards.
Bainbridge — Abigail Shumaker, Senior Community Advisor award.
Brownstown — Seth Weaver, Student Government Recognition award.
Elizabethtown — Michael Wilhite, Exceptional Leadership award.
Lancaster — Maya Dula, Outstanding Second-Year Biology Student award; Adam Harnish, Tutor of Merit award; Sarah Ranck, Teacher of Promise award; Emma Stutzman, Psychology Internship award; Maria Yoder, Outstanding Senior Biology Student award.
Lititz — Erik Peachey, Most Outstanding Accounting Student award and Student Life Award.
Manheim — Grace Burkhart, Student Life award.
