College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated from DeSales University, Center Valley, on May 18, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Elizabethtown — Jarod A. Fountain, Bachelor of Science in computer science, Cum laude.
Gap — Stephen B. Sokso, Master of Business Administration in finance.
Lancaster — Mason J. Miller, Bachelor of Science in medical studies, magna cum laude; Isaac J. Mohr, Master of Science in physician assistant studies, cum laude; Karen N. Pham, Bachelor of Science in nursing, cum laude.
Lititz — Linnae M. Budusky, Bachelor of Science in marketing.
Willow Street — George D. Scheurich, Master of Science in nursing, adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner.
Area students were among those who graduated from McDaniel College, Westminster, Maryland, on May 25, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.
Elizabethtown — Rachel G. Engle, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in communication. Engle also earned honors in communication.
Kinzers — Hannah Joy Martin, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in social work. Martin also earned honors in social work.
Lancaster — Kirsten Olivia Gibson, Bachelor of Arts in kinesiology; Spenser Michael Secrest, Bachelor of Arts in English.
New Providence — Kali Hannah Doyle, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Area students were among those who graduated from St. Francis University, Loretto, on May 12, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.
Akron — Kayla Heydt, Bachelor of Science in health science, occupational therapy.
Ephrata — Zachary Schaller, Bachelor of Science in health science, occupational therapy.
Lancaster — Rachael Appelbaum, Master of Occupational Therapy; Nicholas McKnight, Bachelor of Science in environmental engineering.
Millersville — Griffin Sangrey, Bachelor of Science in chemistry.
Mohnton — Garrett Henry, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Oxford — Alyssa Sniechoski, Master of Occupational Therapy.
Area students were among those who graduated from the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia, in May 2019.
They are Audrey Lloyd, of Marietta, who earned a Bachelor of Science; and Katherine Stahl, of Leola, who earned a Bachelor of Science.
Annarose Phillips, of Lancaster, graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in IDS curriculum and instruction at Lasell College, Newton, Massachusetts, in May 2019.
Cameron Kassees, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Quinnipiac University, Hamden, Connecticut, in May 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated from Grove City College on May 18, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Andrew Graber.
Elizabethtown — Jacob Gish, Benjamin Rittenhouse, Daniel Rittenhouse, Elizabeth Schwab.
Reinholds — Matthew Werner.
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the College of William & Mary, Williamsburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Julia Campbell, Ross Fladeland, Elizabeth Vanasse.
Leola — Katherine Stahl.
Lititz — Laura Lielbriedis.
Helena Schreder was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at the University of Rochester, where she is majoring in mechanical engineering.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, she is the daughter of Ken and Kristina Schreder, of Lancaster.
Faith Roda, a junior at Jefferson (Philadelphia University and Thomas Jefferson University) in Philadelphia, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 and spring 2019 semesters of the 2018-19 academic year, where she is majoring in fashion merchandising and management.
A Penn Manor High School graduate, she is the daughter of Gerald G. and Barbara Hough Huesken, of East Lampeter Township.
Mark Reth, of Lancaster, qualified in the Swanson School of Engineering for the term honor list and dean’s honor list, at University of Pittsburgh for the term ending in April 2019.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University, Emmitsburg, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns.
Bainbridge — Kirsten Mumma.
Elizabethtown — Thomas Bramley, Cameron Gardner, Bianca Gillman.
Lancaster — Clark Sloyer.
Landisville — Tyler Moore.
Mohnton — Katherine Creamer.
Oxford — Donna Szajdek.
Strasburg — Chase Pirozzi, Jordan Weaver.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.