College news
Graduations
Area students were among those who graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine on July 26, 2019.
Titina Finch Brown, of Millersville, received a Doctor of Psychology in school psychology.
She is the daughter of Ronald and Suzanne Finch, and the wife of Daniel Brown, of Millersville.
Christina Michael, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in physician assistant studies.
She is the daughter of Darla Michael, of Reinholds.
Area students were among those who graduated from Susquehanna University, Selinsgrove, on May 15, 2019. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.
Elizabethtown — Anne Horting, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Lancaster — Madeline Seavey, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing; Kaitlyn Vitrano, Bachelor of Science in biology.
Lititz — Noah Schairer, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting.
Manheim — Ty Bricker, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in economics and a Bachelor of Science in finance; Hayli McClain, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English - publishing and editing.
Mount Joy — Morgan MacVaugh, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in creative writing and English - publishing and editing.
Willow Street — Sarah Sandberg, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in psychology.
Dean’s list
Samantha Williams was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Moore College of Art & Design, Philadelphia, where she is majoring in fashion design.
She is the daughter of Sharon and James Williams, of Willow Street.
Honors
Area students were among those who were awarded scholarships by the Wenger’s Feed Mill Scholarship Foundation, Rheems. They are listed with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Kara Bachert, Rebecca Gillette, Erin Lownsbery.
Lancaster — Ainsley Feyock.
Manheim — Ashley Hoffer.
Mount Joy — Nicole Drescher.
Red Lion — Caroline Smith.
York — Zachary Falk.
The foundation awarded 13 scholarships totaling $65,000 this year. Individual awards are determined by the board of directors. Awards are available for use at accredited colleges or universities, community colleges, as well as trade and technical schools.
