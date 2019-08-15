College news
Graduations
Nicholas E. Page, of Wrightsville, graduated cum laude from Lock Haven University with a Bachelor of Science in applied computer science/ information systems in spring 2019.
Corinne Hines, of Lancaster, received a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from University of Massachusetts Lowell in May 2019.
Lawrence VanderSchaaf III, of Mount Joy, received a Master of Education in educational leadership from Doane University, Crete, Nebraska.
Area cadets were among those who graduated June 27, 2019, from the 115th Municipal Police Academy of HACC.
Several of the graduating cadets received outstanding achievement awards.
Andrew Weaver, of Millersville, received the Most Inspirational Award.
Drew Eshleman, of Lititz, received the Physical Fitness Award.
Area graduates are listed with the police departments they serve.
Elizabethtown Police Department — Brooke Katherine English, Christopher Richard Good.
Manheim Township Police Department — Anthony William DiClemente.
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department — Drew Steven Eshleman, Peter Robert Maksym.
Graduates not yet affiliated with law enforcement agencies are listed with their hometowns.
Nathaniel Johnstone Taylor, of Mechanicsburg; and Andrew Sergei Weaver, of Millersville.
Dean’s list
Tyler Rose Mandrell was named to the dean’s list for the 2018-19 school year at the University of Chicago, where she is majoring in chemistry. A member of the school’s varsity swim team, she also was selected to the College Swimming Coaches Association of America first-team Scholar All-American Team for the 2018-19 season.
A 2018 graduate of Linden Hall, she is the daughter of Matt and Eden Mandrell, of Lititz.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Chatham University, Pittsburgh.
They are Kylie Redcay, of Robesonia; and Paxton Steffy, of Stevens.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Florida Institute of Technology, Melbourne, Florida.
They are Matthew Bomberger, of Landisville; and Stephen Minnick, of Millersville.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns.
Ephrata — Monica Ingram, Haley Schaller, Gavin Seidle.
Lancaster — Devin Greener, Aolany Mercado, Wandaliz Ortega-Lopez.
Landisville — Kassandra Bennett.
Mount Joy — Alice Fernald.
