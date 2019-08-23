College news
Dean’s list
Annamaria Walden, of Lancaster, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Siena College, Loudonville, New York
Mikaila Guest, of Lititz, was named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy, New York.
Maura Leichliter, of Millersville, was named to the dean’s list for the 2018-19 academic year at New York University Stern School, where she is a rising senior with a double major in business and German.
Leichliter is a 2016 graduate of Penn Manor High School.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Lehigh University, Bethlehem. They are listed with their hometowns.
Atglen — Casey Urban.
Christiana — Brielle Kirk.
Denver — Autumn Shaffer, Sydney Yang.
Ephrata — Nicole Walker.
Honey Brook — Carolyn Simmet.
Lancaster — Grace Fahrney, Beulah Stillman, Jamie Zamrin.
Landisville — Jane Le.
Marietta — Dominick Falcon.
Mohnton — Christopher Leinbach.
Stevens — Sara Davis.
Area students were among those named to the president’s and dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, South Carolina.
Taylor N. Little, of Oxford, was named to the president’s list.
Students earning dean’s list are listed below with their hometowns.
Elizabethtown — Ashlyn B. Bevel, Chloe Thomas.
Lancaster — Rebecca P. Hight, Garrett A. Morgan.
Lititz — Jordan Wong.
Honors
Cathleen Plesnarski, of Morgantown, was selected for the Graduate School Scholar Award by Delaware Valley University, Doylestown, on May 2, 2019.
Area students were among those who received awards April 14, 2019, at Alvernia University, Reading. They are listed with their hometowns and awards.
Denver — Emilee Matz, Elaine Schalck Outstanding Lab Assistant Award; Alisa Zakharov, Nursing Excellence Award.
Honey Brook — Gwendalyn Bauer, Alvernian Award for Editorial Leadership.
Lititz — Marco Marinaro, Master of Education Award of Excellence.
Mohnton — Anasatasia Ahern, American Chemical Society Award.
Morgantown — Benjamin Koons, Outstanding Undergraduate Research Award.
Newmanstown — Holly Greene, RN to BSN Completion Program Leaders in Learning Award.
