College news
Graduations
Samara Yurchak graduated summa cum laude from University of Akron, Akron, Ohio, where she received a Bachelor of Science in accounting.
She was inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma (athlete honor society), Beta Gamma Sigma (business honor society) and Omicron Delta Kappa (national leadership honor society). She was a four-year member of the women’s soccer team.
A 2015 graduate of Conestoga Valley High School, she is the daughter of John and Nancy Yurchak, of Leola.
James Bausano graduated from Lehigh University’s P.C. Rossin College of Engineering & Applied Science with a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering on May 20, 2019.
He resides in Bethlehem, where he is is employed as a research engineer at a biotechnology start-up.
A 2015 graduate of Penn Manor High School, he is the son of Cynthia McClellan and guardian Michael Gerber, of Manor Township.
Elizabeth J. Warfel graduated magna cum laude from Middlebury College with double Bachelor of Arts degrees in history of art and French. Warfel will pursue her interest in the arts at Christie’s in New York City.
A 2015 graduate of Lancaster Country Day School, she is the daughter of Benjamin and Anne Warfel, of Lancaster.
Ozgur Celenk, of Lancaster, recently received a Doctor of Philosophy in sociology from the University at Albany, Albany, New York.
Aj Verkouw, of Lancaster, received a Master of Science in parks, recreation and tourism from the University of Utah, Salt Lake City, Utah, on May 2, 2019.
Area students were among those who graduated in spring 2019 from Kent State University, Kent, Ohio.
Matthew M. Alton, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in aeronautics and engineering.
Mickayla F. Wawrousek, of Lancaster, received a Bachelor of Science in the arts, magna cum laude.
Dean’s list
Emily Amspacher was named to the dean’s list for the 2018-19 academic year at the University of Pittsburgh, where she is a rising senior majoring in nursing.
A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Dale and Amy Amspacher, of Lancaster.
Jacky Zhou, of Columbia, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at New York Institute of Technology, Old Westbury, New York.
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Kent State University, Kent, Ohio. They are listed with their hometowns.
Lancaster — Matthew M. Alton, Lianna F. Tirado, Mickayla F. Wawrousek.
Landisville — Katherine Null.
Lititz — Philip M. Gerhart, Hannah F. Weidman.
Manheim — Derek M. Adams.
Pequea — Carolyn F. Sloss.
