Kornberg School of Dentistry at Temple University, Philadelphia, conveyed the degree of Doctor of Dental Medicine to Conner Diminick, of Landisville, on May 22, 2020. In 2016, Diminick graduated summa cum laude from Seton Hall University, South Orange, NewJersey, with a Bachelor of Science in biology. He received top honors in biology. At Temple, Diminick graduated in the top 10 of his class and was one of five students to represent Kornberg at the third annual Guanghua Cup Clinical Skills for Stomatology Students held in Guangzhou, China. His performance helped Temple finish 14th among 29 schools, and he placed first in the periodontal and restorative disciplines. Diminick is practicing general dentistry at J.T. Herres Dental Solutions, Mount Joy. A 2013 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Kristin and John Diminick, of Landisville.

Honors

Abigail Dehmey, a 2020 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, has been awarded the 2020 Lancaster Chapter Memorial Scholarship from the Lancaster Chapter Military Officers Association of America. This $1,000 scholarship is provided for a Lancaster County high school senior planning to attend post-secondary education and who has an immediate family member who has served, or is currently serving, in the U.S. military. Selection for this award is based on the individual’s scholastic record, extracurricular activities and community service with emphasis on demonstrated leadership abilities. Dehmey was co-valedictorian for her high school class, and has served as president of the National Honor Society and treasurer of the Student Council. In addition, she has earned varsity letters in lacrosse, soccer and swimming, was captain of the varsity lacrosse team and helped coach middle school girls soccer. Dehmey plans to continue her education at Penn State University’s Schreyer Honors College this fall, majoring in early childhood education and English.

Area high school students were among those awarded $1,000 nursing scholarships from Luthercare to pursue a career in nursing. The 2020 recipients are Amanda Beck (Warwick), Alissa Brubaker (Manheim Central), Lindsey Burkett (Manheim Township), Danielle Hackman (Eastern Lebanon), Carlie Martin (Warwick), Nickea Metzler (Manheim Central), Tenaya Metzler (Manheim Central), and Marysette Velazquez (Lebanon).

