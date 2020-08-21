College news

Graduations

Sarah Sellers graduated summa cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts in French and certificates in Arabic and global studies. Sellers graduated as a University Scholar, which places her in the top 2% of her graduating class. During her time at Pitt, she was vice president of Lambda Sigma honor society; business manager of the university’s French Club; a member of Pi Delta Phi, French honors society; and a member of the Out of the Classroom Curriculum Honors Society. She was awarded the Foreign Language and Area Studies Fellowship in Arabic for two consecutive years. She made the dean’s list all eight semesters that she attended. A 2016 graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School, she is the daughter of Lewis and Gayle Sellers, of Elizabethtown.

Alexandria Morrison graduated cum laude from Millersville University in May with a degree in early childhood education (prekindergarten to grade four) with a minor in integrative STEM education methods. She will be teaching kindergarten in Harford County, Maryland. A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Kelly Briggs.

Mariah Jenney Denlinger graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business management from Grove City College in May 2020. She also was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. She is the daughter of Gordon and Carolyn Denlinger, of Churchtown.

Greta Jane Butz graduated from Virginia Tech’s College of Natural Resources with a Bachelor of Science in water resources: policy and management. While at Virginia Tech, she was a three-year member of the rowing team. She served as the team’s public relations officer during her senior year. A 2016 graduate of Manheim Township High School, she is the daughter of Ned and Jessica Butz, of Lancaster.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Dean’s list

Mark D. Smith Jr. was named to the dean’s list for the second semester at The University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. He is the son of Mark and Ashley Smith, of Holtwood.

Nicole Weinhold, of Denver, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at LaSalle University.

Emily McComsey was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Millersville University, where she will be a junior majoring in occupational safety and environmental health. A 2018 graduate of Lampeter-Strasburg High School, she is the daughter of Dean and Barbara McComsey, of Willow Street.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.