College news

Dean’s list

Area students received awards for the fall 2019 semester at Colgate University, Hamilton, New York.

Receiving the dean’s award with distinction are Kayla Logar, of Denver; Kristen Mast, of Lancaster; Eric Matt, of Lititz; Luke Myers, of Mohnton; and Mathilda Zartman, of Lititz.

Receiving the dean’s award are Malachi Jones, of Akron; Ryan Moffatt, of Mountville; and Michael Tribuzio, of Lancaster.

Honors

Eirene Hoover, of Gap, was recently chosen as the winner of the Student Excellence award in the art education department at Kutztown University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts.

Hoover is a senior art education major who was nominated after her placement at Kutztown Middle School.

Alyssa Alfinito, of Ephrata, was inducted into Kutztown University’s chapter of Chi Sigma Iota - Chi Omega Upsilon on April 10, 2020. Chi Sigma Iota is an international honor society for counseling students, professional counselors and counselor educators.

Area students were among those who were honored recently at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford.

Tyler Eberly, a biology and pre-veterinary major from Denver, received the Freshman Academic Excellence Award.

Nicolette Simon, an exercise science major from Lancaster, received the Student Life Award for outstanding leadership, scholarship, character and service to the university.

Area students were among those who recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are listed with their hometowns and universities.

Akron — Bojana Stankov, Millersville University.

Lancaster — Alyssa Ames, Millersville University; Jennie Annese, Millersville University; Amy Chura, Millersville University; Katherine Forrester, Millersville University; Gena Getz, Millersville University; Gregory Peters, Millersville University; Terianne Rineer, Millersville University; Nicholas Smith, Millersville University; April Weirich, Millersville University.

Landisville — Robert Rivard, Millersville University.

Lititz — Mary Hoffman, Millersville University.

Manheim — Olivia Oxenrider, Millersville University.

Millersville — Lauren Dupler, Millersville University.

Mohnton — Karen Kimball, Millersville University.

Mount Joy — Melanie McCleaf, Millersville University.

Mountville — Lisa Fedora, Millersville University.

Ronks — Alexander Markley, University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown.

Strasburg — Samantha Wall, Millersville University.

Willow Street — Thaddeus Clevenger, Millersville University.

