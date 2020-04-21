College news

Graduations

Kadia Julian graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in communications, sciences and disorders from West Chester University in December 2019.

Julian will pursue a graduate degree at West Chester University in fall 2020. She is a 2016 graduate of Penn Manor High School.

Dean’s list

Nancy Le, of Leola, was named to the dean’s list for the 2019-2020 winter quarter at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the 2019-2020 winter term at Elmira College, Elmira, New York.

They are Sabrina Byrd, of Lancaster; Adam Eby, of Lancaster; and Nicole Hanselman, of Manheim.

