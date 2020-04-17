College news

Dean’s list

Christine Henry, of Lancaster, was named to the chancellor’s list with a 4.0 GPA for third term at Troy University, Troy, Alabama.

Honors

Area students were among those awarded $15,000 Presidential Scholarships at Albright College. The scholarships are given to students with outstanding academic records. Students are listed with their hometowns.

Columbia — Megan Betteley, Dimiana Kolta.

Gap — Kalexsia Lassak.

Lancaster — Cristina Burton, Emily Capolupo, Oliver Klemmer, Kiana Marti, Roxanie Melendez-Torres.

Lititz — Lauren Epps, Morgan Stuhltrager.

Manheim — Jordan Walter.

Mohnton — Emily Karreman, Cassy Owens.

Morgantown — Peyton Osborn.

Reinholds —Miguel Prysakar.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Willow Street — Arylissa Diaz, Andrew Wittemann.

Area HACC students were among those who were honored by the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges with inclusion on the 26th Annual All-Pennsylvania Academic Team. The honor recognizes an exceptional group of community college students who have achieved academic excellence and demonstrated a commitment to their colleges and communities.

The 2020 awardees include 47 outstanding community college transfer scholars and eight exceptional workforce pathway scholars from across the Commonwealth.

Jonathan Morales Gonzalez is a Coca-Cola Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship.

Christian Arcarese, Amber Henry, David Lenig, Bangyan Li, Joaquin Nuez Sanchez, Victor Svistunov, Kariann Sweeney and Jessica Wood are members of the All-Pennsylvania Academic Transfer Team.

Stephanie Jones is a member of the Workforce Pathway Team.

Area students were among those recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. They are listed with their hometowns and universities.

Denver — Katerina Tonkinson, Duquesne University.

Elizabethtown — Megan Hoover, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Honey Brook — Hannah Harple, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Lancaster — Christopher Hager, University of Massachusetts; Nikolas Madonis, Fordham University.

Oxford — Sarah Buckley, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.