Curran Schmitt was named to the dean’s high honors list with a 4.0 GPA for the fall 2019 semester at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, where he is a freshman majoring in aerospace engineering with a secondary major in mathematics.

A 2019 graduate of Hempfield High School, he is the son of Timothy and Tracy Schmitt, of Mountville.

Adrienne Nolt, of Elizabethtown, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Adelphi University, Garden City, New York.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Moore College of Art & Design, Philadelphia. They are listed with their hometowns.

Elizabethtown — Kira Hughes.

Lititz — Wah Wah Paw.

Willow Street — Shannon Ferrari, Shaylyn McComsey, Samantha Williams.

Area Eastern Mennonite University student-athletes were among those on the field hockey team to earn the National Academic Team Award from the National Field Hockey Coaches Association. Additionally, nine of the women on the team claimed a spot on the National Academic Squad.

Named to the Academic Squad for holding a cumulative GPA of 3.3 or higher through the fall semester are Rachel Breslin, of Lititz; Lauren Hartzler, of Manheim; and Madeline Mast, of Lancaster.

Mast, EMU’s lone senior, earned special recognition as a four-year honoree on the National Academic Squad.

Michael Paul D’Angelo, a graduate of Manheim Central High School and current medical student at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, will begin a cardiothoracic surgery residency in July 2020 at New York University in New York City.

Area students were among those who were awarded presidential scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, for their outstanding academic records at Albright College. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top five percent of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service. They are listed with their hometowns.

Columbia — Megan Betteley, Dimiana Kolta.

Gap — Kalexsia Lassak.

Lancaster — Cristina Burton, Emily Capolupo, Oliver Klemmer, Kiana Marti, Roxanie Melendez-Torres.

Lititz — Lauren Epps, Morgan Stuhltrager.

Manheim — Jordan Walter.

Mohnton — Emily Karreman, Cassy Owens.

Morgantown — Peyton Osborn.

Reinholds — Miguel Prysakar.

Willow Street — Arylissa Diaz, Andrew Wittemann.

