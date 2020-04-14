College news

Dean’s list

Trina Beitzel, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts, where she is majoring in media arts production.

Julia L. Breit, of Manheim, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at St. Lawrence University, Canton, New York.

Meghan Kosmela, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at James Madison University, Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Thomas Burroughs, of Lancaster, was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Bethel University’s College of Professional Studies, Jackson, Tennessee.

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Salisbury University, Salisbury, Maryland. They are listed with their hometowns.

Lancaster — Julie Broomell, Andrew Miller.

Elizabethtown — Megan Hensel.

Marietta — Hannah Williams.

Quarryville — Brady Thomas.

Area Muhlenberg College scholar-athletes were among those named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the winter 2019-20 season.

They are Jarred Ford, of Marietta; and Laura Horner, of Lancaster.

Honors

Lisa Martin, a registered nurse from Ephrata, was recently awarded a Pennyslvania Directors of Nursing Association Nursing Education Scholarship.

Martin is currently working toward her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree through Millersville University.

Martin has spent the last 10 years working at Fairmount Homes in Ephrata, where she currently is registered nurse unit supervisor.

Christian Lantz, of Atglen, has been selected by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship in Education Foundation as a Goldwater Scholar.

Lantz, a junior majoring in biochemistry and molecular biology at Lebanon Valley College, will receive up to $7,500 a year to help cover costs associated with his remaining undergraduate studies.

Lantz plans to pursue a Ph.D. in genetic research before embarking on a career conducting research as a professor or in industry or a medical facility.

Area student-athletes were among those who were honored March 4, 2020, at a luncheon at Bloomsburg University. They are listed with their hometowns and teams.

Elizabethtown — Kimberly Bucher, women’s soccer.

Lancaster — Brett Alaimo, baseball; Taylor Capoferri, women’s tennis; Erin Gingrich, lacrosse.

Millersville — Anna Sugra, women’s swimming.

Mohnton — Courtney Hubric, women’s swimming.

Morgantown — Erica Wolfgang, lacrosse.

Mount Joy — Ashley Maxwell, field hockey.

Schaefferstown — Tyler Horst, football.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.