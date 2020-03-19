College news

Area students were among those who received degrees during winter 2020 commencement from Kutztown University.

Students who requested privacy are not listed.

Graduates are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Denver — Annika Naumann, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in accounting and finance, summa cum laude.

East Earl — Zachary Reed, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in management.

Elizabethtown — Brooke Zerphey, Master of Education in elementary education (certification).

Ephrata — Storm A. Wright, Bachelor of Arts in English/professional writing.

Kinzers — Carlos Erik Ferron, Master of Education in instructional technology.

Lancaster — Alex Michael Bender, Master of Arts in arts administration; Jeremy Ian Katz, Bachelor of Science in special education, cum laude; Stephanie Reppert, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling; Alexis Mary Rojas, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies; Alexander T. Wilson, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production, cum laude.

Lititz — Jericho Dar, Bachelor of Science in social media theory and strategy.

Mohnton — William S. Moczydlowski, Master of Library Science; Katherine Elizabeth Rohrbach, Master of Education in elementary education (certification); Matthew Lee Swarmer, Bachelor of Science in general studies.

Morgantown — Colburn Jamison Beiler, Master of Education in secondary education.

New Holland — Brooke Madison Warner, Bachelor of Science in psychology.

Newmanstown — Michael Tyler Brown, Bachelor of Science in computer science.

Nottingham — Carly Marie Harris, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.

Oxford — Kyle Charles Miller, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, cum laude.

Reinholds — Emily Zwiercan, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in finance, summa cum laude.

Robesonia — Ben Evans Benjamin, Bachelor of Science in psychology/clinical counseling; Denali Shook, Master of Education / reading specialist; Laura Cherie Stewart-Pennock, Master of Education in instructional technology

Stevens — Matthew P Mckinney, Bachelor of Science of Business Administration in finance, magna cum laude.

