College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns. Students who have requested privacy have not been listed.
Akron — Matthew David Smith.
Columbia — Gabriel John Grove, Sophie R. Hinkle.
Conestoga — Michaela J. Collins.
Denver — Leah Courtney Kistler, Annika Naumann, Emily Ethel Showalter.
East Earl — Elizabeth Rheanna Dorsheimer.
Elizabethtown — Mackenzie Catherine Fuhrman, Molly E. Hill, Katie Rose Neece, Anna Grace Nissley, Emily Oyler, Malina Nicole Quarry, Cole Nathaniel Single, Jordyn E. Stoner, Nicholas Stephen Strunge, Shawn Michael Szivos.
Ephrata — Alyssa Laurel Alfinito, Austin H. Crowley, David James Donnelly, Caroline Stauffer, Kasey L. Umana, Emma S. Weirich, Beatrice Merced Zorrilla.
Gap — Eirene R. Hoover.
Honey Brook — Brianna Carrie Bonaduce, Kylie Wilson.
Kirkwood — Mariah Morgan Kaltenstein.
Lancaster — Juliesse M. Alcazar, Emily Elizabeth Engleman, Xavier Gutierrez, Connor Richard Joseph High, Madelyn K. Hight, Jeremy Ian Katz, Brandon Keffer, Angie Marie Lopez, Megan McNally, Michael Rory Mester, Lily Myers, Guerdy Pierre, Jakob Anthony Prolog, Marlena Saylor, Michaela Lynn Shorter, Rebecca L. Snyder, Benjamin Thomas, Julivette Torres, Brady Scott Walton, Jessica C. Weston, Gregory Sarkis Yepremian.
Landisville — Isabella Merced.
Leola — Dana Renee Burkholder, Isaiah Matthew Paulin, Jonathan James Wolosyn.
Lititz — Madison Mackenzie Dailey, Rylee Ann Derr, Emily Judith Fisher, Leah Greger, Collin Kauffman, Georgia Breanne Lobb, Matthew Joseph Needelman, Amanda E. Swords, Kayla A. Tirino, Katherine Marie Wash, Zachary L. Young.
Manheim — Tyler I. Shull.
Maytown — Skyla Rae Hughes.
Millersville — Zachary G. Reitnauer.
Mohnton — Megan Brady, Derek Domsicz, Elizabeth A Heckman, Suzanne Meidinger, Cecelia E. Weiler.
Morgantown — Angelo Louis Antonelli, Devon A. Blizard, Jacquelyn Ann Rambo.
Mount Joy — Christopher A. Beaudoin, Brittany M. Brown, Ariah Mae Bucks, Douglas Arthur McCaskey.
Mountville — Caleb Jean-Louis.
Narvon — Kiersten Noel Keen.
Oxford — Anthony Guzman, Kyle Charles Miller.
Pequea — Hannah Whalen.
Quarryville — Shane Ryan Belczyk, Angela L. Kozma.
Reinholds — Corey Michael Potter, Emily Zwiercan.
Robesonia — Allison Juliet Kostaras, Tabitha Jo Wirebach.
Stevens — Rachel Lynn Hackman, Steven P. Moshimer, William Alexander Young.
Willow Street — Lindsey C. Brown, Mackenzie L. Lewis, Theresa Quedenfeld.
Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com or mail them to College News, c/o LNP Media Group, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Lancaster Pa. 17608-1328. Please include a self-addressed stamped envelope for photos to be returned.