Area students were among those awarded degrees after the spring 2019 semester from Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.
Students who have requested privacy are not listed publicly.
Coatesville — Gabriela M. Caban, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, cum laude; Richard M. Hicks, Bachelor of Science of business administration in finance; Avery Neveille Thompson, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production.
Columbia — Miranda Rochelle Hess, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
Elizabethtown — Shawn Michael Szivos, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, cum laude.
Elverson — Megan Raab Greenholt, Master of Education in art education.
Ephrata — David James Donnelly, Bachelor of Science in elementary education; Karen J. Leisey, Master of Education in instructional technology; Austin Bray Prince, Bachelor of Science in environmental science/geology; Peneal Belayneh Wolde, dual Bachelor of Science of business administration degrees in management and in marketing.
Honey Brook — Brandon Tyler Plank, Bachelor of Science of business administration in management.
Lancaster — Kyle James Banner, Bachelor of Arts in political science; Emily Elizabeth Engleman, Bachelor of Science of business administration in management; Emily Elizabeth Engleman, Bachelor of Science of business administration in marketing; Connor Richard Joseph High, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies, cum laude; Megan McNally, Bachelor of Science of business administration in marketing, cum laude; Alyssa Mousley, Bachelor of Social Work; Lily Myers, Bachelor of Social Work; Clifford H Neill Jr., Master of Fine Arts in communication design; Benjamin Thomas, dual Bachelor of Science degrees in computer science and in cinema, television and media production; Brady Scott Walton, Bachelor of Science in sport management.
Leola — Adam Davidson, Bachelor of Science of business administration in marketing; Anthony L. Hydock, Bachelor of Science of business administration in finance.
Lincoln University — Karoline Jean Vetland, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice.
Lititz — Alexander James Dagen, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production; Justin Ryan Hess, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice; Dana M. Kramer, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice/paralegal studies; Wesley Adam May, dual Bachelor of Science of business administration degrees in finance, cum laude, and in marketing, cum laude; Amanda E. Swords, Bachelor of Science in biochemistry, cum laude; Kayla A. Tirino, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies, summa cum laude.
Manheim — Olivia N. Novak, Bachelor of Science in sport management, cum laude.
Millersville — Zachary G. Reitnauer, Bachelor of Science in elementary education, magna cum laude.
Mohnton — Elizabeth A. Heckman, Bachelor of Science in special education/visual impairment/elementary education, magna cum laude.
Morgantown — Jacquelyn Ann Rambo, Bachelor of Science in art education, magna cum laude.
Mount Joy — Hannah J. Schock, Master of Education in art education.
Mountville — Caleb Jean-Louis, Bachelor of Science in sport management.
New Holland — Dylan John Gehr, Bachelor of Science in sport management; Stephanie Ann Jacobs, Master of Education in instructional technology.
Oxford — Madison Brynne Lutz, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling; Daniel Ryan Smith, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies.
Robesonia — Robert Shaulis, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice/paralegal studies.
Stevens — Maggie Stella Cardin, Master of Education in instructional technology; Lisa M. Lowrie, Doctor of Social Work; William Alexander Young, Bachelor of Science in cinema, television and media production.
