College news

GRADUATIONS

Area students were among those who received degrees after the spring 2020 semester at Kutztown University. Students who have requested privacy are not listed. Graduates are listed with their hometowns, degrees and honors.

Conestoga — Michaela J. Collins, Bachelor of Science in physics/astronomy, cum laude.

Denver — Alina Marie Rakiewicz, Master of Education/reading specialist; Emily Ethel Showalter, Bachelor of social work, magna cum laude.

East Petersburg — Arianna L. Zimmerman, Bachelor of Science of business administration in marketing.

Elizabethtown — Katie Rose Neece, Bachelor of Arts in communication studies, summa cum laude; Anna Grace Nissley, Bachelor of Science in education/English, and a Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, summa cum laude.

Ephrata — Ronald John Markovich, Bachelor of Science in computer science; Shannon Strohl, Master of Arts in clinical mental health counseling.

Honey Brook — Brianna Carrie Bonaduce, Bachelor of Fine Arts in studio art, summa cum laude.

Lancaster — Claudia Geiger, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, magna cum laude; Heather Rose Leiby, Bachelor of Fine Arts in communication design, magna cum laude; Marlena Saylor, Bachelor of Science in special education, cum laude; Lisa Marie Skiadas, Education Doctorate in transformational teaching and learning.

Lititz — Katherine Marie Wash, Bachelor of Arts in anthropology.

Manheim — Trista Leigh Hanson, Master of Education in secondary education (curriculum and instruction).

Millersville — Ryan Michael Atkinson, Bachelor of Science of business administration in management.

Mohnton — Zachery Lee Stackhouse, Master of Education in secondary education.

Mountville — Schyler Shae Ackerman, Bachelor of Science in sport management, cum laude.

Narvon — Kiersten Noel Keen, Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, cum laude.

Newmanstown — Melissa Anne Seling, Master of Fine Arts in communication design.

Oxford — Morgan Elizabeth Boohar, Bachelor of Science in art education; Rachael M. Green, Bachelor of Science of business administration in accounting and finance; Kevin Oswald, Bachelor of Science of business administration in finance; Katie Alexa Walton, Bachelor of Science in education, cum laude.

Pequea — Hannah E. Whalen, Bachelor of Arts in art history, magna cum laude.

Robesonia — Craig J. Tomlinson, Master of Social Work; Matteo L. Wanner, Bachelor of Science of business administration in marketing.

Stevens — Steven P. Moshimer, Bachelor of Science in biology/organismal/ecology; Emily Marie Parrish, Bachelor of Science in marine science/oceanography, cum laude.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.