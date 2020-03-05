College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Kutztown University. They are listed with their hometowns. Students who have requested privacy are not listed.
Adamstown — Abd-Rahman Khaled Saad.
Akron — Matthew D. Bandy.
Atglen — Branden Michael Stanley.
Coatesville — Shannon C. Gemmell, Emily May Graziano, Patricia Elizabeth Hagel, Kaitlin Rose Hershey, Olivia Leigh Knauss-Hauck.
Columbia — Connor Redcay.
Conestoga — Michaela J. Collins.
Denver — Annika Naumann, Emily Ethel Showalter, Abigail R. Smaltz.
East Earl — Elizabeth Rheanna Dorsheimer, Savannah V. Merolillo.
Elizabethtown — Corrie Jo Baker, Katherine Bomboy, Mackenzie Catherine Fuhrman, Nicholas C. Gartley, Molly E. Hill, Madison Lynn Mohr, Katie Rose Neece, Anna Grace Nissley, Emily Oyler, Cole Nathaniel Single, Jordyn E. Stoner.
Ephrata — Bridgette E. Bussler, Gavilan Fogarty-Harnish, Gwendolyn Danae Rearich, Caroline D. Weber, Storm A. Wright, Beatrice Merced Zorrilla.
Gap — Eirene R. Hoover.
Honey Brook — Brianna Carrie Bonaduce.
Kirkwood — Mariah Morgan Kaltenstein.
Lancaster — Juliesse M. Alcazar, Benjamin W. Cardwell, Claudia Geiger, Madelyn K. Hight, Benjamin Thomas Jones, Jeremy Ian Katz, Brandon Keffer, Heather Rose Leiby, Ciara C. Long, Marley A. McDermott, Emily J. Omundsen, Emily Elizabeth Preston, Jakob Anthony Prolog, Aaron Joseph Raff, Marlena Saylor, Michaela L. Shorter, Rebecca L. Snyder, Julivette Torres, Marleny Torres, Alexander T. Wilson.
Leola — Jonathan James Wolosyn.
Lincoln University — Keshia Havelow, Zachary A. Herring, Alyssa Lytle.
Lititz — Madison Mackenzie Dailey, Rylee Ann Derr, Amelia C. Fair, Adrienne M. Haines, Collin Kauffman, Georgia B. Lobb, Matthew Joseph Needelman, Ella Leigh Schnoor, Zachary L. Young.
Manheim — Adam John Kline, Tyler I. Shull.
Marietta — Carissa Nicole Loser.
Mohnton — Kou E. Kue, Noah G. Pegler.
Morgantown — Wyatt D. Blizard, Evan Christian Boskoski, Jeromy Edward Pacana, Hannah M. Slye.
Mount Joy — Christopher A. Beaudoin, Brittany M. Brown, Ariah Mae Bucks, Douglas Arthur McCaskey, Sophie Morrison.
New Holland — Taylor Lee Blain, Lillie E. Risser.
Oxford — Kyle Charles Miller, Charles D. Sisler, Katie Alexa Walton.
Pequea — Hannah E. Whalen.
Quarryville — Desiree Dehaven, Angela L. Kozma.
Reinholds — Eric A. Young, Emily Zwiercan.
Robesonia — Allison Juliet Kostaras, Sarah Elizabeth Miller.
Stevens — Emily Marie Parrish.
Willow Street — Mackenzie L. Lewis.
