College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Akron — Jada M. Rojas. Christiana — Ylenia Brucchieri, Dorothy Vaughn McCullough, Dawn N. Schermerhorn. Columbia — Megan E. Betteley, Britt C. Duscha, Abigail Fatta, Chante Irayana Gilbert, Jessica Marie Harvey, Alissa May Tome. Conestoga — Melissa Weaver. Elizabethtown — Hannah Keener, Collin M. McCanna, Samantha Marie Shutt. Ephrata — Luke Andrew Emmerling, Alec Michael Weaver. Gap — Abigail L. Williams. Lancaster — Ny'zjriona Allen, Sujata Bastola, Cassidy V. Berger, Kathryn M. Brown, Shaun M. Fedor, Laine Anna Garber, KariannHorst, Dylan Jacyszyn, Marissa N. Martin, Joelle Lauren Morant, Hilton Bringier Ridley, Bryce J. Shetter, Eliezer Silvestre, Cali J. Spahn, Bradley Stoltzfus, Grant Patrick Stoltzfus, Ryan S. Troy, Allysa Ellen Turner. Landisville — Hope Samantha Kiehl. Leola — Nolan William Caci. Lititz — Taylor Ackerman, Laura B. Foose, Alexis R. Hollinger, Ryan J. Horner, Riley Morgan, Drake Nicolas Puffenbarger, Mia T. Schulz, Gabriella Spatafora, Alexis Tiffany Strohm, Alex Allen Swan. Marietta — Hannah Grace Lloyd. Mount Joy — Kiera Baughman, Shane Craig Beck, Janell Sarah Brinser, Cole Ryan Flory, Brittney-Ange Kasenga Mukendi, Maeghan Marie Sentz. Narvon — Christine Nicole Mitchell. New Holland — Lindsey Kathryn Hoover, Steven Michael Reimold, Seth D. Thomas. Quarryville — Chaedene Janae Campbell. Reinholds — Abigail Erisman, Madison Taylor Youst. Strasburg — Ivy M. McComsey.

