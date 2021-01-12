College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Christiana — Dorothy Vaughn McCullough, Thomas Richard Zanecosky. Columbia — Britt C. Duscha, Tyler A. Germer. Denver — Victoria A. Janke. Elizabethtown — Hannah Keener, Collin M. McCanna, Samantha Marie Shutt, Erin Elizabeth Thomas. Ephrata — Luke Andrew Emmerling, Alexa M. Hershberger. Holtwood — Ashley Marie Jenks, Nicole M. Reinhardt. Lancaster — Ny'zjriona Allen, Sujata Bastola, Cassidy V. Berger, Connor Thomas Brinton, Shaun M. Fedor, Marissa N. Martin, Marissa A. McMechen, Alexandra J. Mellinger, Jordyn Rae Oliver, Jaziah Armani Richardson, Hilton Bringier Ridley, Gunnar Chasse Royer, Bryce J. Shetter, Malena Alyssandra Smith, Cali J. Spahn, Grant Patrick Stoltzfus, Taylor Wesley Styer, Alexis Han Tang, Ryan S. Troy, Allysa Ellen Turner. Landisville — Hope Samantha Kiehl. Lititz — Laura B. Foose, Kayla N. Garcia, Gabriel Matthew Griffith, Alexis R. Hollinger, Riley Morgan, Drake Nicolas Puffenbarger, Mia T. Schulz, Alexis Tiffany Strohm. Manheim — Julia R. Thompson. Marietta — Jelisa Marie Bent, Christopher D. Cole, Hannah Grace Lloyd. Mount Joy — Ross Tyler Bolesta, Janell Sarah Brinser, Jordan Alexis Fisher, Cole Ryan Flory, Maeghan Marie Sentz. Narvon — Christine Nicole Mitchell. New Holland — Ashley N. Hoover, Lindsey Kathryn Hoover, Steven Michael Reimold, Seth D. Thomas. Quarryville — Chaedene Janae Campbell. Reinholds — Madison T. Youst. Strasburg — Cole Andrew Crumpler, Ivy M. McComsey. Willow Street — Tyler Bryce Robinson.

