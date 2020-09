College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated in Spring 2020 from HACC. They are listed with their hometowns and degrees.

Akron — Tonya L. Haynes, Associate in Arts in paralegal studies; Sara A. Hunter, Associate in Arts in early care and education; Shane T. Johnson, Associate in Arts in criminal justice; Terry Mulumba, Associate in Arts in general studies; Diana Podmarkova, Associate in Science in business administration; Brandon L. Roark, Associate in Arts in criminal justice.

Bainbridge — Jennifer K. Smith, Associate in Arts in nursing; Abigail Stoltzfus, Associate in Applied Science in paralegal studies.

Brownstown — Hannah J. Greiner, Associate in Applied Science in paralegal studies.

Columbia — Stephany P. Charles, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education; Jenna M. Plastino, Associate in Science in nursing; Iris Rentas, Associate in Arts in nursing; Devon M. Waldrop, Associate in Science in medical laboratory technician.

Conestoga — Ashley C. Lim, Associate in Science in nursing.

Denver — Nathaniel R. Deering, Associate in Arts in computer information systems; Kevin F. Hibberd, Associate in Science in business administration; Michelle L. Plaisance, professional bookkeeping certificate; Tania L. Turner, Associate in Arts in English.

East Petersburg — Erin Layser, Associate in Science in nursing.

Elizabethtown — Rediate G. Balcha, Associate in Science in medical laboratory technician; John D. Cedeno, Associate in Arts in liberal arts; Anne Marie J. Charland, Associate in Science in nursing; Elvina E. Fischer, Associate in Science in nursing; Tina M. Kennedy, Associate in Arts in nursing; Emma F. Leaman, Associate in Arts in criminal justice; Jessica L. Martin, Associate in Arts in accounting; Margie T. Ortega, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Alison Patton, Associate in Science in nursing; John M. Quinn, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Debra M. Rebman, gerontology certificate; Kristin M. Vuxta, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education; Aaron D. Wachter, Associate in Applied Science in electrical technology; Whitney M. Walmer, Associate in Science in communication; Taylor A. Zerphey, Associate in Science in nursing.

Elverson — Paul D. Baringer, Associate in Applied Science in enology and viticulture.

Ephrata — Maria A. Guevara, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education; Bridgette Hanna, Associate in Arts in social sciences; Caroline Imperial, Associate in Applied Science in wellness and health promotion; Sara G. Richwine, Associate in Arts in psychology; Amanda Romberger, Associate in Arts in business studies; Cyrah D. Shenberger, Associate in Science in nursing; Thao T. Tran, Associate in Arts in business administration; Brandi Wolfinger, Associate in Science in biology; Benjamin Ya, Associate in Arts in business administration.

Holtwood — Kelly M. DiCamillo, paralegal studies certificate.

Honey Brook — Brittney T. Fisher, Associate in Arts in early childhood-elementary education.

Kinzers — Margoth E. Alvaro, Associate in Arts in general studies.

Lancaster — Brandon Ament, Associate in Applied Science in electrical technology; Quinn E. Benner, Associate in Arts in social sciences; Samir D. Bitar, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Vasilis S. Bougiamas, Associate in Science in math/computer science; Sheenita Brogdon, Associate in Arts in health care management; Jenissa M. Burgos, Associate in Applied Science in business; Lenore E. Bush, Associate in Science in nursing; Jonathan E. Cawood, Associate in Arts in criminal justice; Ashley N. Coblentz, Associate in Science in psychology; James R. Csoka, Associate in Arts in business administration; Bereket L. Enjamo, Associate in Arts in computer information systems; Rebekah Eshleman, Associate in Science in nursing; Natasha Feliciano, Associate in Science in nursing; Rose I. Fidgett, Associate in Arts in business administration; Summer J. Forte, Associate in Science in psychology; Kalbillah A. Galmai, Associate in Arts in biology; Yogesh Ghimire, Associate in Science in medical laboratory technician; Cristian Gonzalez, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Lensa Guja, Associate in Arts in computer information systems; Tristan Haas, Associate in Science in business administration; Kate E. Hartman, Associate in Applied Science in business; Evelyn P. Ingles, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Roos D. Jules, Associate in Arts in computer information systems; Savannah C. King, Associate in Applied Science in business; Zachariah S. Kreider, Associate in Arts in general studies; Alyson Linkchorst, Associate in Arts in social sciences; Taria L. Lowden, Associate in Arts in business studies; Kali T. Lucas, Associate in Science in communication; Giavonna R. Manno, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Allison R. Martinelli, Associate in Science in nursing; Zachary T. McCarty, Associate in Science in business administration; Victoria L. Mims, Associate in Applied Science in business; Franklin Morales, Associate in Arts in accounting; Julianne C. Morgan, Associate in Arts in general studies; Robert C. Moore, Associate in Science in nursing; Dustin N. Mowrer, Associate in Arts in nursing; Joanne Nazario, Associate in Arts in business studies; Hoang K. Ngo, dental assisting certificate; Angela T. Nguyen, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Lan T. Nguyen, Associate in Science in business administration; Thuy K. Nguyen, Associate in Science in nursing; Angel L. Ortiz, Associate in Arts in business management; Maria B. Osuna, Associate in Arts in paralegal studies; Binisha K. Patel, Associate in Science in medical laboratory technician; Tara R. Peters, Associate in Arts in nursing; Wannaree Prathumwan, Associate in Science in business administration; Abraham Quintana, Associate in Arts in business administration; Olivia G. Raifsnider, Associate in Science in psychology; Jill Reheard, paralegal studies certificate; Daniela B. Rivera Munoz, Associate in Science in business administration; Kassandrah Rodriguez, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Bryant Roman, Associate in Applied Science in computer networking technology; Elaine M. Sahm-Terada, Associate in Arts in business studies; Kelsie Schantz, Associate in Arts in business administration; James J. Severson, Associate in Arts in human services; Kathryn E. Tipton, Associate in Arts in liberal arts; Kathryne A. Torres, Associate in Arts in human services; Frederic M. Urena Santos, Associate in Science in business administration.

Landisville — Michelle A. Volz, Associate in Arts in human services.

Leola — April C. Achey, Associate in Science in business administration; Josie D. Groff, Associate in Applied Science in early care and education; Victoria M. Quirke, Associate in Applied Science in hospitality and tourism management.

Lititz — Olivia A. Bernardini, Associate in Science in nursing; Mei Li Bernstein, Associate in Science in business administration; Leah Burns, Associate in Science in nursing; Elyssa N. Cheesman, Associate in Arts in general studies; Janavi T. Desai, Associate in Science in medical laboratory technician; Sharon L. Edwards, Associate in Arts in nursing; Jason P. Hines, Associate in Arts in general studies; Shaun M. Hutchison, Associate in Arts in general studies; Samantha Lindenmuth, Associate in Science in communication; Jonathan Morales Gonzalez, Associate in Science in business administration; John L. Randazzo, Associate in Arts in general studies; Neva Shaughnessy, Associate in Science in nursing; James M. Tiedeken, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Jessica L. Tshudy, Associate in Science in nursing; Renee B. Wagner, Associate in Science in nursing; Kaelyn A. Weiler, Associate in Arts in nursing.

Manheim — Jena R. Beamesderfer, Associate in Science in business administration; Jennifer Kohler, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Rachael A. Levitan, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Anna L. Miller, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Seth E. Miller, Associate in Science in computer information security; Jay B. Nolt, Associate in Arts in nursing; Amy L. Rieg, Associate in Arts in art; Andrea Shelley, Associate in Science in nursing; Michael P. Votano, Associate in Arts in general studies; Katlyn M. Zurin, Associate in Arts in criminal justice.

Marietta — James V. Ivery, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Joelle N. Myers, Associate in Arts in nursing.

Middletown — Dylan R. Andree, Associate in Arts in police science; Alexis L. Cleland, Associate in Arts in social sciences; Kelly M. Hall, Associate in Arts in nursing; Haden W. Landis, Associate in Arts in police science; Veronica Lefever, electrical technology certificate; Keshia S. Punugula, Associate in Applied Science in healthcare management; Elisabeth A. Snody, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Ashley Royer, Associate in Applied Science in business; Katelin Wright, Associate in Science in nursing.

Mohnton — Dean Larusso, Associate in Science in mechanical engineering technology.

Mount Joy —Sarah E. Hollinger, Associate in Science in nursing; Nathan J. Rittenhouse, Associate in Science in business administration; Michelle R. Siejak, Associate in Arts in general studies; Zachary S. Steffen, Associate in Applied Science in police science; Maureen C. Yoder, Associate in Science in dental hygiene.

Mountville — Christian Janniere, Associate in Arts in general studies.

New Holland — Brittney A. Bloss, Associate in Arts in general studies; Michael J. Hawthorne, Associate in Science in business administration; Susan M. Martin, Associate in Arts in general studies; Stephanie M. Weaver, Associate in Arts in psychology; Tyler M. Zanin, Associate in Science in engineering.

Newmanstown — Rachel M. Bair, Associate in Applied Science in graphic and interactive design; Katerina Y. Geynovich, Associate in Arts in nursing; Viktor A. Zaitsev, Associate in Science in nursing; Anastassiya Zaitseva, Associate in Arts in health care management.

Oxford — Breanna Davis, Associate in Science in nursing.

Paradise — Kelly R. Saalbach, Associate in Arts in social sciences.

Peach Bottom — Debra L. Zimmerman, Associate in Arts in human services.

Pequea — Kelly Callahan, Associate in Applied Science in business; Adam P. Gill, Associate in Science in nursing.

Stevens — Glenn Nolt, Associate in Arts in nursing.

Strasburg — Liana D. Kieley, Associate in Arts in psychology; Michael J. Tropp, Associate in Arts in criminal justice.

Washington Boro — Audrey L. Shenk, Associate in Arts in social sciences.

Willow Street — Kearstin T. Chapman, Associate in Science in nursing; Sheila L. Dupont, Associate in Applied Science in health science; Sarah E. Fish, Associate in Applied Science in general studies; Sara H. Gowin, Associate in Science in nursing; Sara R. Iacovelli, Associate in Science in nursing; Evan W. Jones, web development and design certificate; Juliann Knollmeyer, Associate in Science in computer information security; Tiffany N. Raeburn, paralegal studies certificate.

Wrightsville — Shayna E. Dejesus, Associate in Arts in human services; Christan J. Frederick, Associate in Arts in nursing; Erin N. Habecker, Associate in Applied Science in administrative office management; Nicole L. Krueger, Associate in Science in nursing; Alanna B. Schweers, Associate in Arts in health care management; Briana Sprenkle, Associate in Arts in general studies.

