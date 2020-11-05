College news

Area students were among those who received degrees May 16, 2020, from Grove City College. A formal graduation ceremony was held Oct. 3, 2020, during homecoming. They are listed with their hometowns. Denver — Michael Martin, Freddy Raupp. Elizabethtown — Noah Esbenshade, Jacob Mast, Mitchel Miller. Ephrata — Matthew McGillan. Lancaster — Joan Brown, James Hayward. Lititz — Eleanor Roper, Julia Roper, Micah Wenger. Mountville — Kyle Smith. Narvon — Mariah Denlinger. Ronks — Hunter Smucker.

