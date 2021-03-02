College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns. Brownstown — Emily Kuhn. Columbia — Natalie Ciepiela, Tim Forry. Denver — Katie Carrasco, Kelly Martin. East Earl — Alarie Hurst. East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman, Tori Keener. Elizabethtown — Ava Hatfield. Ephrata — Abby Burkholder, Caleb McKinney. Lancaster — Doug Bell, Nikki Krahulik, Andrea Mealy, CJ Saylor, Rachel Wilhelm. Landisville — Damon Deck, Andrew Jordan, Zack Walter. Lititz — Olivia Brackbill, Darin Mumma. Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Madison Faulkner, Hayley Grosh, Brady Lausch, Clark Mummau, Corinne Mummau, Becca Webb. Mountville — Joy Zavalick. Oxford — Benjamin Millar, Emma Schwarz. Salunga — Katie Grosh. Willow Street — Madeline Helm, Anne Leaman, Andrew Wittemann, Olivia Zook.

