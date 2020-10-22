College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at Grove City College. They are listed with their hometowns.

The folowing earned honors with high distinction. Columbia — Tim Forry. East Petersburg — Ruth Eckman. Elizabethtown — Noah Esbenshade. Ephrata — Caleb McKinney. Leola — Connor Hunt. Lititz — Darin Mumma, Eleanor Roper. Mount Joy — Grace Erk, Clark Mummau. Mountville — Joy Zavalick. Oxford — Benjamin Millar, Emma Schwarz. Ronks — Hunter Smucker. Salunga — Katie Grosh.

The folowing earned honors with distinction. Columbia — Natalie Ciepiela. Denver — Kelly Martin. Elizabethtown — Elizabeth Franz, Jacob Mast. Ephrata — Abby Burkholder. Lancaster — Nikki Krahulik, Rachel Wilhelm. Landisville — Andrew Jordan. Lititz — Olivia Brackbill, Malachi Lyon, Julia Roper, Micah Wenger. Morgantown — Kelly Brannan. Mount Joy — Madison Faulkner, Brady Lausch, Corinne Mummau, Becca Webb.

The folowing earned honors. Denver — Katie Carrasco, Freddy Raupp. Ephrata — Matthew McGillan. Lancaster — James Hayward. Narvon — Mariah Denlinger.

