College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Gettysburg College. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — Quinn Donahue, Katherine Earl. Lancaster — Sarah Fahrney, Tyler Kniffin, Lyndsey Nedrow, Ryan Nedrow. Landisville — Dylan Garner. Lititz — Alexander Howard, Matthew Peipher, John Schulz. Marietta — Morgan Creek. Mount Joy — Kimberly McCaskey. Narvon — Arias Ochs. Stevens — Adeline Hibshman. Strasburg — Julia Myers.

