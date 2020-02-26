Who really saved the economy? Many of President Donald Trump’s claims can easily be checked — and prove false or misleading.
— In President Barack Obama’s first year in office during the Great Recession, unemployment reached 10%, and then dropped all the way to 4.7% as he departed.
— Trump entered with less than 5% unemployment; it is now 3.6%.
— During Obama’s presidency, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose from 7,949 to 19,732, a rise of 148%, according to Forbes.
— When Trump began his presidency, the Dow was at 19,732. It reached 29,000 in mid-January.
It’s good that Trump has been able to continue what Obama started. But in doing so he vastly increased the national debt and removed most of the guidelines to slow global warming and pollution in our country.
I also realize that any one of the other Republican candidates in 2016 would have chosen Republican-leaning judges. Trump can hardly claim any credit there. Why are there so many new judges? Because Sen. Mitch McConnell refused to bring up judges for confirmation in the Senate under Obama’s presidency. One can’t help but wonder if McConnell prefers a one-party system?
Maria Enger
Lancaster