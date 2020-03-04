College news
Dean’s list
Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns.
Akron — Melaina Joy King.
Lancaster — Alize R. Cherry, Madeline Grace Ireland.
Leola — Sydney R. Dundon.
Lincoln University — Nelida Michelle Ornelas-Rosales.
Lititz — Connor B. Wentworth, Noah M. Shettel.
Oxford — Alondra Popoca, Emily Ann Muniz, Heather E. Burnett, Raudel Franco-de-Santos.
Parkesburg — Abigail Siv Bridges.
