Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Edinboro University. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Melaina Joy King.

Lancaster — Alize R. Cherry, Madeline Grace Ireland.

Leola — Sydney R. Dundon.

Lincoln University — Nelida Michelle Ornelas-Rosales.

Lititz — Connor B. Wentworth, Noah M. Shettel.

Oxford — Alondra Popoca, Emily Ann Muniz, Heather E. Burnett, Raudel Franco-de-Santos.

Parkesburg — Abigail Siv Bridges.

