Area students were among those who graduated May 5, 2019, from Eastern Mennonite Univeristy, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns, honors and degrees.

Bainbridge — Mark Leaman, Master of Arts in education.

Christiana — Diana Vanderslice, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Columbia — Kenzie McBride, Bachelor of Science in organizational leadership; Alexandra Wissler, Bachelor of Science in biology with minors in chemistry, psychology.

Conestoga — Samanda Johns, Master of Arts in education.

Denver — Katie Grauel, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lydia Musselman, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in psychology with minor in Bible and religion, leadership, nonprofit management.

East Earl — Micah Boyer, Bachelor of Science in business administration; Lori Gerhart, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Elizabethtown — Allison Hahn, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Michael Wilhite, Bachelor of Science in business administration with minor in human resource management.

Hopeland — Jeff High, Master of Arts in Christian leadership.

Ephrata — Kirsten Rehm, Master of Science in nursing, leadership and management concentration.

Lancaster — Josh Benner, Master of Arts in education; Rick Beverlin, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Donna Bitler, Master of Science in nursing, leadership and school nursing concentration; Jon Carlson, graduate certificate in ministry leadership; James Cataldi, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lori Cataldi, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Melissa Davis, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jill Englert, Master of Arts in education; Anna Gibbs, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Steph Gillespie, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Stacey Goldfarb, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Celina Grau, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Adam Harnish, cum laude, Bachelor of Arts in history and social science, secondary education licensure 6-12 with minor in political studies; Lisa Hussey, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Cheryl Klopp, reading specialist certification; Shawn Lines, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Briana Lively, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Sarah May, Master of Arts in education; Chelsea Miller, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jen Myers, Master of Science in nursing, leadership and school nursing concentration; Becky Neimer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Melissa Omuya, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lori Paules, graduate endorsements for licensure in teaching English as a second language; Rhonda Price, Master of Science in nursing, leadership and management concentration; Sarah Ranck, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in mathematics, secondary education licensure 6-12 with minor in Spanish; Becki Roes, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Xander Silva, Bachelor of Science in environmental sustainability (environmental science concentration) with minors in psychology, biology, pre-law; Emma Stutzman, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in psychology; Mia Swartley, Bachelor of Arts in social work; Catherine Tjiattas, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Kelsey Troyer, Bachelor of Arts in liberal arts, elementary education licensure preK-6; Cesar Velasco, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Svetlana White, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Martha Williams, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Maria Yoder, summa cum laude, Bachelor of Science in biology with minors in psychology and the academic honors program.

Landisville — Kelsey Newcomer, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Lititz — Kim Champagne, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Joanne Eaby, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Caitlin Elmer, Master of Arts in education; Erik Peachey, magna cum laude, Bachelor of Science in accounting and business administration with minor in economics; Julie Shaffer, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Vaughn Stauffer, Master of Arts in education; Brian Wagner, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Lonita Wise, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Manheim — Grace Burkhart, Bachelor of Arts in peacebuilding and development with minor in sociology; Angela Fittery, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Malinda Heisey, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Marietta — Tiffany Brooks, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Christina Heming, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Missy Kosheba, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Mohnton — Jamie Lonberger, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Mountville — Aaron Rehm, Bachelor of Science in nursing; Jamie White, Master of Science in nursing, leadership and management concentration.

Narvon — Lindsay Asquith, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

Newmanstown — Inna Moiseev, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

New Providence — Donna Becker, Master of Divinity.

Oxford — Emma Millar, cum laude, Bachelor of Science in nursing with minor in Spanish; Holly Verderame, Master of Science in nursing, leadership and school nursing concentration.

Reinholds — Katy Rothenberger, Master of Arts in education.

Strasburg — Michelle Hilliker, Bachelor of Science in nursing.

