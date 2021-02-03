College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at Eastern Mennonite University, Harrisonburg, Virginia. They are listed with their hometowns.

Akron — Liz Hoffman, Sarah Pereverzoff.

Conestoga — Anika Hurst.

Elizabethtown — Steph Barner, Barb Erb, Ben Greenleaf, Carol Thach.

Ephrata — Suzanna Plotnyi, Nate Thorne.

Gap — Fallon Wise.

Lancaster — Primo Amor, Jenna Denlinger, Maya Dula, Mesa Dula, Peter Funk, Mary Harnish, Kevin Hen, Liz Hornberger, Jen Linder, Nathan Longenecker, Charlie Pohl, Ruth Seyoum, Jason Shiflet, Noah Swartzentruber, Barry Walters, Salem Westlund, Ivy Yanek.

Landisville — Veronica Horst.

Leola — Austin Yoder.

Lititz — Coleman Briguglio, Jessica Chea, Brent Cox, Kenzie Davis, Janessa Zimmerman.

Manheim — Emma Burkhart, Natalie Cassel, Lauren Hartzler, Aden Weybright.

Maytown — Barbara Chapman.

Mountville — Robin Adams.

Mount Joy — Matt Bixler, Michelle Siejak, Nate Yoder.

New Holland — Owen Reich.

Paradise — Alyssa Keenan.

Pequea — Bernice Reynolds.

Strasburg — Ike Esh.

Willow Street — Sean McClary.

