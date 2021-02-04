College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Elizabethtown — Stevie Dixon. Ephrata — Richard Bromirski, Elizabeth Mendenhall. Lancaster — Rece Bender, Xianen Blu Nerida, Shannon Campbell, Blake Miller. Leola — Jada Martin. Manheim — Hannah Barbush, Madelyn Barbush. Marietta — Kyra Perkins. Mohnton — Olivia Wenrich. Morgantown — Morgan Mattia. Mount Joy — Emma Johnston. New Holland — Anastasija Gligorevic. Nottingham — Josef Schaefer. Oxford — Caitlyn Darczuk, Sean Gallagher, Rebecca Jordan, Elizabeth Makar, Johnathan Makar. Reinholds — Jameson Kernaghan. Robesonia — Karlee Altland, Haley Klisiewicz, Leah Stoltzfus. Willow Street — Ryan Smith.

