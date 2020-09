College news

Dean’s list

Area students were among those named to the dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Ephrata — William Been, Richard Bromirski. Lancaster — Rece Bender, Shannon Campbell, Xianen Blu Nerida. Landisville — Sarah Klag, Nicholas Neira. Leola — Erin Grucelski, Jada Martin. Lititz — Carter Forney. Manheim — Hannah Barbush, Sara Ober. Marietta — Kyra Perkins. Nottingham — Josef Schaefer. Oxford — Caitlyn Darczuk, Sarah Dehaven, Sean Gallagher, Rebecca Jordan. Quarryville — Brianna Lane. Robesonia — Karlee Altland, Briana Sassaman. Willow Street — Collin Whiteside.

