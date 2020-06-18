When: East Lampeter Township supervisors meeting, June 16.

What happened: Police Chief Stephen Zerbe addressed the department’s use of force guidelines and the citizen complaint process in response to recent national and international protests regarding police brutality and racism after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

Police policies and procedures: Zerbe said the department’s three policies for use of force stem from its state accreditation, which means the department has to pass ongoing, stringent examinations of police records and actions. The department has been an accredited agency for over 18 years. Zerbe said none of the policies have been changed; if changes need to be made, they can be discussed and then implemented.

Use of force: Zerbe said every use of force requires an officer to file a report subject for review. Medical assistance must also be provided if needed. Chokeholds have been prohibited for years, he added. Uses of force include anything from verbal commands to use of chemical agents, control and restraint and deadly force. Zerbe said the numbers of use of force has increased over the past few years. Last year, there were 33 use of force reports. But there has never been any deadly use of force in his 30 years, he said.

Quotable: “I am speaking for all East Lampeter Township police officers when I say we are troubled, upset and angry over the death of George Floyd,” Zerbe posted on lancaster.crimewatchpa.com. “East Lampeter Township Police Department does not condone, idly stand by, or instruct/train our officers to conduct themselves in such a manner.”

Supervisor response: Corey Meyer said he applauds and agrees with the comments made by the chief, the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association and the Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association related to death of George Floyd. “I am proud to say that East Lampeter Township is a (state) accredited agency,” said Meyer, a member of the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission. “I will continue to push for proper training and accountability so that our oath of office as supervisors and the oath we read to our officers and they swear to can be solemnly and completely followed.”

Transparency: Zerbe said he is in favor of making most policies accessible to the public but not ones that would alert a criminal to what they can or can’t do such as with a “no pursuit” policy. He said he has no issues with publicizing officer training but does have a problem with publicizing the disciplinary action of officers because they have an officer bill of rights and a contract. He said in the near future, police departments crime statistics and some policies will be publicized on the police website. he is considering body cameras for the department.

Pandemic response: Township meetings continue to be held remotely via Zoom. The supervisors voted to not renew the COVID-19 disaster declaration. Township Manager Ralph Hutchison said by doing so, there is no risk the township would become ineligible for funding. They would also be able to enact the disaster declaration again if they need to.