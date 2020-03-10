When: Supervisors meeting, March 5.

What happened: Proposed regulations would limit storage of trailers, recreational vehicles and boats on township roads in order to better lines of sight at intersections and traffic flow within the township. The board voted to prepare an amendment to general parking regulations and advertise a public hearing on the matter.

Discussion: Supervisors began to favor a seven-day parking limit after Maytown resident James Way argued a proposed three-day limit could challenge elderly and disabled residents or unnecessarily hinder small businesses.

Next steps: A public hearing will be held at the next meeting April 2.

Other business: Jennifer Koppel, director of LancCo MyHome — the homeless coalition — and Christina Helfrick, Donegal social worker, shared information on the plight of homeless students in the community. Students without a fixed or permanent nighttime address are considered homeless. Since 2014, Donegal has seen a 2,475% increase in homeless school-age students, from four students to 103. They may be living with relatives, in motels, in shelters or couch surfing. Donegal School District offers peer support groups, basic needs supplies and mentoring. Within the community, there is a church partnership for families in need and legal advocacy.

What you can do: Maytown resident Bridey Hannold asked what people in the community can do to help. In addition to volunteering to become a mentor or advocate, gift cards for groceries or gas in amounts of $5 to $25 are needed for families and students in the programs and can be donated at the Donegal district office.