When: Supervisors meeting, Oct. 1.

What happened: Police Chief Darrick Keppley said installation of new body cameras will begin in November, with training to follow. If everything goes correctly, all equipment should be in place and training done by the end of the year, he said.

Background: In September, supervisors voted to purchase G Tac equipment through Island Tec Services of Ronkonkoma, New York. Cost of the cameras and equipment is $69,207. Including training and installation, total cost is expected to be $70,787.

The cameras: Keppley said that the new cameras can be charged while the officer is in the car via a magnetic breakaway plug. If the officer needs to get out of the car quickly, the breakaway plug will detach from the camera. Also, the new cameras will not use memory cards that need to be removed and downloaded onto a computer at the station. Instead, data will be recorded by secure WiFi “and stored in the cloud,” Keppley said. One thing that still needs to be determined, he said, is how long data must be saved.

Also: Township municipal separate storm sewer system officer Ken McCrea reported on work to be done to retrofit a stormwater basin in the Rose Hill development along Route 897 near North Reading Road. The plan is to construct a sediment forebay, a smaller basin within the larger basin. The proposal from LandStudies, a Lititz-based environmental firm, would cost about $45,000 and reduce the township’s sediment discharge by 17,000 pounds a year.

Contract: The board awarded a contract for $4,700 to Cocalico Tree Service of Denver, which will remove 19 ash trees in Reamstown Park. The price does not include stump removal.