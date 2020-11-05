College news

Graduations

Area students were among those who graduated May 9, 2020, from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania. They are listed with their hometowns. Conestoga — Brent Neely. Honey Brook — Brittany Traband. Lancaster — Obed Anozil. Landisville — Sarah Klag. Leola — Erin Grucelski. Manheim — Nicholas Neira, Sara Ober. Millersville — Colby Sangrey. Oxford — Sarah Dehaven. Quarryville — Brianna Lane, Delaney Reigel. Robesonia — Briana Sassaman. Willow Street — Collin Whiteside.

Email college news items to collegenews@lnpnews.com.