I’m bewildered. We elected a president based on the promises he made. And he has and is keeping those promises. We’re aware of his very impressive record of accomplishments through some of the more honest news media.
One of his major themes was to “drain the swamp.” But every time he touches this alligator pit, his opposition throws a fit. It’s obvious that the swamp is far more comprehensive than we thought. Those swamp creatures in power, who are enriching themselves through corruption, are showing themselves clearly through their actions.
We keep hearing that no one is above the law, yet many of those uttering that phrase are putting themselves above the law. Any logical person should realize that this presented a reason for our president to investigate the strong indications of corruption. Yet President Donald Trump was accused of the very crime he was lawfully investigating. Apparently, these swamp creatures see themselves as being “above the law” (including Sen. Mitt Romney).
Fortunately, a majority of senators voted to support our president in his fight against this unfair impeachment. By the way, what has Trump learned from this painful episode? He’s learned that there is a heavy price to pay for investigating the criminal activities of powerful Democrats. Fortunately for us, he’s willing to pay that price.
Nada M. Duda
Lititz