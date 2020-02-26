To all you people who think it’s great fun to run over opossums or poison them, here are some facts for you. Opossums are nonaggressive. If you come near their babies, they will hiss at you. Opossums eat slugs, snails, insects and small rodents. One opossum is capable of eating 4,000 ticks a week. Opossums very rarely carry diseases, including rabies. Opossums are a boon to humans — not a danger, not a threat.
An opossum that one of you poisoned crawled into a shelter in my yard to die. Congratulations. You killed one of the least harmful animals on Earth, a friend to humans. Feeling like a big man now?
Cheryl Fontaine
Lancaster