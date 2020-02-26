The Democratic debate Feb. 19 provided flashbacks to April 2010, when I was stranded in England due to the volcanic ash cloud that disrupted European air traffic. The campaign to elect a prime minister was occurring and, for the first time, there were televised debates. The commentators were extolling the virtues of the debate “model” that was established in the U.S. years before.
The debates there were amazing. Candidates were diplomatic, polite and focused on the issues. Each candidate carefully explained how and why he would be the best choice for the country. I found the experience fascinating.
Fast forward to February 2020 and the debate stage in Las Vegas. It was unnerving. The obvious motive of the candidates seemed to be to show how unfit each of the other candidates is. There was a dramatic lack of diplomacy, tact, discretion and concern for what is best for our country.
It is absolutely obvious that we need to replace the current occupant of the Oval Office with someone who understands the role of the president. We need someone who respects the Constitution and the rule of law. We need to bring our country back to valuing the diversity of our population.
It is my fervent hope that our Democratic candidates will focus on demonstrating a positive way forward before they convince the electorate that they have no better choice than the renegade currently inhabiting the White House. We need a candidate to defeat President Donald Trump, not a group of candidates to defeat each other.
Evelyn Albert
Ephrata