West Donegal supervisors on Monday night will vote on a controversial plan to rezone a 30-acre agricultural parcel in the village of Rheems for a quarry to expand its limestone mining operations.

The targeted parcel on Landis Road is the “most ideal place for expanding this quarry” and would be easier than constructing a new quarry, said Erik Hume, a representative of R.E. Peirson, a corporation headquartered in New Jersey. R.E. Pierson wants to update the parcel from agricultural to a mining-and-natural-extraction district, in order to expand their existing limestone mining operations into the neighboring farmland.

About a dozen residents at the September meeting spoke out against the proposed rezoning.

Rheems resident Margaretta S. Lisi, accompanied by her attorney Veronica Morrison, argued that the proposed rezoning was not properly advertised. She explained that there was insufficient signage posted at the expansion site, and that the public was not given adequate notice regarding the hearing. Township solicitor Josele Cleary disagreed, maintaining that the municipality’s planning code was upheld.

Other residents’ concerns centered around the disruptive and unsightly nature of the quarry’s operations. Several were worried that the expansion would further deplete the groundwater supply, pointing to the quarry as the reason their wells have gone dry, as well as the cause of structural damage to their homes. An elementary school teacher stated that the blasts from the quarry can be felt in her classroom, rattling windows and distracting students. Others worried for the preservation of the area’s natural beauty.

The company understands the concerns of local residents, Hume said, and R.E. Peirson will do what it can to address these issues.

The board, after a public hearing before the supervisors’ regular meeting on September 13, voted to table a decision on the zoning issue until its meeting Monday at 7 p.m.. The meeting is open to the public and livestreamed on the township’s YouTube page. Residents are “free to make comments about it during the public comment section of the agenda. Those comments are limited to 5 minutes per person,” Township Manager John Yoder said in an email.

The board will then vote to approve/reject the rezoning, or table it until the October 25 meeting. If no action is taken by October 25, the issue will have to be re-advertised.