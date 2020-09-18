CONTINUING CARE: Landis Communities and Friends Life Care will offer a live online seminar “Plan Now for the Future You Want,” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23. Jay Hilliard, a life plan counselor, will explain the details of flexible and long-term care plans for those between the ages of 40 and 85 living in Lancaster and Lebanon counties. Information or to RSVP: 717-381-3500 or FriendsLifeCare.org/Landis.

