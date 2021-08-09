When: Board meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Despite the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest suggestion for school districts to maintain universal face coverings regardless of vaccination status, the board unanimously approved revisions to its health and safety plan that will loosen masking protocols beginning Aug. 19. Families either can opt for an in-person attendance model or enroll in the district’s virtual academy for the 2021-22 school year.

Background: To comply with recent guidance from the state Department of Education, school districts that receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds under the American Rescue Plan Act must review and update their health and safety plans “at least every six months,” or whenever “significant changes” are made “to the CDC recommendations for K-12 schools.” These plans outline how each district expects to safely open and operate its schools for in-person learning, while supporting up-to-date prevention and mitigation procedures. Because Columbia is set to receive $4.75 million in relief funds and fully reopen its classrooms in 2021-22, district administrators will continue to abide by these requirements.

Why it’s important: Although the rate of new COVID-19 cases is on the rise statewide, school districts across Lancaster County can still decide, on an independent basis, whether to adopt mask-optional policies heading into the new school year, barring a state or federal mask mandate. The Columbia board has voted to “allow choice in mask wearing for faculty, staff, and students (in 2021-22) regardless of proof of vaccination,” according to a summary of its revised plan. Consequently, the document also states school officials will enforce “social distancing to the greatest extent possible” on district transportation and inside academic buildings. The CDC issued a federal order in January that requires students to wear face coverings, regardless of vaccination status, when on school buses.

Quotable: “What we want to do is have our kids back in schools, so what we really don’t want to do is create any additional barriers that may prevent students from attending,” Superintendent Ashley Rizzo said.

What’s next: To address board concerns, the administration will seek to add a clause that clarifies its updated policies on face coverings could change based on an administrative decision, or to comply with universal masking orders. The district’s health and safety plan will maintain the same sanitation, disinfection, ventilation, screening, contact tracing and all other preventive requirements from its previous version.

Donations: Three local organizations were recognized by the school board because of the following donations: Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 and Steinman Foundation for donating STEM kits to use in the district’s new science, technology, engineering, and mathematics elective course, and the Sierra Club-Lancaster Group for donating two environmental books to the district library.